Crime

19-year-old Toronto man caught speeding with bong in his lap near Gananoque, Ont.: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 10:17 am
A 19-year-old Toronto man's car was impounded after he was allegedly caught speeding near Gananoque, Ont., with a bong in his lap.
OPP have charged a Toronto man for allegedly speeding through eastern Ontario with a bong in his lap early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver, a 19-year-old with a G2 licence, was clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 401 near Gananoque, Ont.

Speeding, stunt driving charges laid on Highway 401 drivers

Leeds OPP say the university student from Toronto had a bong and cannabis in his lap after officers stopped him and approached his car window.

Trending Stories

The 19-year-old was charged with stunt driving and having cannabis readily available.

His car was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

