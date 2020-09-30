19-year-old Toronto man caught speeding with bong in his lap near Gananoque, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP have charged a Toronto man for allegedly speeding through eastern Ontario with a bong in his lap early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver, a 19-year-old with a G2 licence, was clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 401 near Gananoque, Ont.

Leeds OPP say the university student from Toronto had a bong and cannabis in his lap after officers stopped him and approached his car window.

The 19-year-old was charged with stunt driving and having cannabis readily available.

His car was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement