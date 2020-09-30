Guelph police asking for help in locating missing man

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man with dementia.
They say Karl Swoboda left his home on Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. near Waverley Drive and Speedvale Avenue and was last seen at 4 a.m. near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road.
Police said the 73-year-old has early signs of dementia.
He is described as six-foot-three, weighing 400 pounds, with short grey hair and a full grey beard. Swoboda is wearing a cream-coloured jacket and a blue Hawaiian shirt.
Police added that he moves very slowly.
Guelph police released what appears to be a surveillance photo of the missing man wearing the jacket and blue shirt.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.
