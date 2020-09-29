Menu

Crime

Regina police investigate apparent shooting in North Central

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 6:01 pm
The Regina Police Service is investigating following an apparent shooting in North Central in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The Regina Police Service is investigating following an apparent shooting in North Central in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after an apparent shooting in North Central sent a 28-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Minutes past midnight Tuesday morning, police were called to the 1100 block of Athol Street, they said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The caller reported an injured man and what “sounded like a gunshot,” according to the release, and the man’s injuries were consistent with that.

RPS said they tried to control the man’s bleeding until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he remains.

Police have gathered statements from potential witnesses and have evidence leading to the believed location of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

