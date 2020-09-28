Menu

Money

Inter Pipeline to acquire Milk River pipeline in swap deal with Plains All American Pipeline

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of the Inter Pipeline logo.
A file photo of the Inter Pipeline logo. CREDIT: https://www.interpipeline.com/

Inter Pipeline Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire the Milk River pipeline system from a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline LP, in exchange for its 100 per cent ownership interest in the Empress II and 50 per cent ownership interest in the Empress V straddle plants.

Plains will also pay Inter Pipeline $35 million in cash.

The Milk River pipeline system includes two 16-kilometre pipelines with current throughput volume of about 90,000 barrels per day and links Inter Pipeline’s Bow River pipeline system from Milk River, Alta., to the Canada-U.S. border.

READ MORE: Oilsands diluent pipeline partly closed following spill near Fort McMurray

Inter Pipeline will also acquire pumping and metering facilities, two crude oil storage tanks and truck unloading facilities as part of the deal.

The two straddle plants, which are operated by Plains and located near Empress, Alta., are on the eastern leg of the TC Energy Alberta system.

READ MORE: Inter Pipeline warns of higher costs, delays for Alberta petrochemical project 

The deal is expected to close early next year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessEnergyPipelineOil and GasPipelinesInter PipelineInter Pipeline Ltd.Plains All American Pipeline LPEmpress IIEmpress VMilk River pipeline system
