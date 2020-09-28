Lindsay, Ont., woman charged with assault at Hwy. 35 residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing an assault charge following an incident on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers attended a residence on Highway 35 South for a report of an assault.

Read more: Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lindsay

Police were informed a woman assaulted an acquaintance during an argument.

Cherry Lynn Leclaire, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with assault and failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3, police said Monday.

1:51 Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database

Story continues below advertisement