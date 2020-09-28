Menu

Crime

New Glasgow police ticket man after party exceeds gathering limit

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 1:25 pm
New Glasgow police have fined a man for violating Nova Scotia's COVID-19 rules on gatherings.
New Glasgow police have fined a man for violating Nova Scotia's COVID-19 rules on gatherings.

New Glasgow police have charged a 56-year-old man with violating the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

In a press release, New Glasgow Regional Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a complaint under the province’s Liquor Control Act to a home on Willow Avenue.

Read more: Nova Scotia student hit with $1,000 fine for failing to self-isolate amid COVID-19

Officers were able to determine that the gathering exceeded the maximum gathering limit of 10 people without social distancing, as outlined in the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

Trending Stories

The individual now faces a $1,000 fine for failing to comply with the act.

The police force says the “small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, fines possible for violations' Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, fines possible for violations
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, fines possible for violations

The New Glasgow Regional Police say any report of a violation under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts can be reported to them the force’s non-emergency line at 902-752-1941.

