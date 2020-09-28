New Glasgow police ticket man after party exceeds gathering limit

Send this page to someone via email

New Glasgow police have charged a 56-year-old man with violating the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

In a press release, New Glasgow Regional Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a complaint under the province’s Liquor Control Act to a home on Willow Avenue.

Officers were able to determine that the gathering exceeded the maximum gathering limit of 10 people without social distancing, as outlined in the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

The individual now faces a $1,000 fine for failing to comply with the act.

The police force says the “small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk.”

The New Glasgow Regional Police say any report of a violation under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts can be reported to them the force’s non-emergency line at 902-752-1941.