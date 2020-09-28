7 active coronavirus cases remain in New Brunswick as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

There remain seven active cases in the province.

The most recent case was reported Friday and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. The individual is self-isolating in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 191 people recover.

Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.

The province says 75,355 tests have been completed thus far.

New Brunswick also revised its state of emergency order on Friday.

After the Avignon region in Quebec saw a rise in cases of the coronavirus, New Brunswick decided to restrict travel between the provinces.

As of Sept. 25, only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix are allowed to take day trips to New Brunswick.

All previously approved registrations to and from Avignon for non-essential trips are no longer valid.

—With files from Alexander Quon