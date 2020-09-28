3 grow ops uncovered southwest of Smiths Falls: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three grow ops have been busted southwest of Smiths Falls, according to the OPP.

On Friday, the OPP says its street crime unit seized more than 11,000 cannabis plants from three illegal growing operations.

Two were uncovered in Rideau Lakes and another in Elizabethtown-Kitley, police say.

In all cases, plants were being grown both indoors and outdoors and search warrants were executed, according to police.

Several people are now facing a number of charges.

Story continues below advertisement