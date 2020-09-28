Free Wi-Fi begins on all GO Transit buses, 50% of trains

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced that beginning Monday, all of GO Transit buses and 50 per cent of its trains will be offering free Wi-Fi to its customers.

“More than 80 per cent of GO customers named Wi-Fi as their most desired amenity, and our government is committed to make life easier for the people of Ontario by keeping commuters connected throughout their journey,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney in a press release Monday.

“This initiative will make an important difference as it will help people work more efficiently, finish school projects or get important news and updates from family and friends.”

The Wi-Fi will be offered through a “user-friendly portal” called GO Wi-Fi Plus, that will also offer a multitude of entertainment content, as well as news content, offered by Global News.

Customers will get 10MB of data per trip, up to a four-hour period. Customers with Presto cards will receive 50MB.

The service is expected to be offered on all trains by early 2021.