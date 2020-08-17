Menu

Canada

GO Transit to increase service in September after cuts due to coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2020 2:35 pm
A man wearing a face mask is seen on the platform of a GO train station in Toronto on July 21, 2020.
A man wearing a face mask is seen on the platform of a GO train station in Toronto on July 21, 2020. CP/Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

TORONTO — Metrolinx says it will increase service in September on GO Transit routes as part of the reopening of Ontario.

The company says the changes on its rail and bus lines are the most significant in its history.

Metrolinx says service will change on most of its routes as schools and workplaces reopen.

Read more: Weekend GO train service between Toronto and Niagara resuming after break due to COVID-19

It says there is an increasing number of customers returning to transit.

Returning riders will see changes, including mandatory face masks while in transit.

Metrolinx says it has also installed new wayfinding signs and seat dividers on many vehicles to provide more protection while travelling.

Back-to-school challenges in the Greater Toronto Area amid COVID-19 pandemic
Back-to-school challenges in the Greater Toronto Area amid COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesTransitMetrolinxGO TransitMetrolinx COVID-19
