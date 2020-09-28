Quebec reports 750 new coronavirus cases as pandemic takes hold

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 750 new infections of the novel coronavirus Monday as the pandemic once again takes hold in the province.

The caseload stands at 72,651, which is the highest in Canada. There have been more than 61,000 recoveries to date.

One additional death linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was also reported but authorities say the date it occurred is unknown.

The health crisis has killed 5,826 Quebecers since March.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by four on Monday to 212.

Of those patients, 37 are in intensive care, a decline of four from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 17,310 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available. To date, 2,278,145 tests have been given.

