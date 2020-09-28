Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 750 new coronavirus cases as pandemic takes hold

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 750 new infections of the novel coronavirus Monday as the pandemic once again takes hold in the province.

The caseload stands at 72,651, which is the highest in Canada. There have been more than 61,000 recoveries to date.

One additional death linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was also reported but authorities say the date it occurred is unknown.

The health crisis has killed 5,826 Quebecers since March.

Read more: Red alert level expected to bring new coronavirus restrictions for Montreal and Quebec City

The number of hospitalizations decreased by four on Monday to 212.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those patients, 37 are in intensive care, a decline of four from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec conducted 17,310 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available. To date, 2,278,145 tests have been given.

Click to play video 'Number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec schools on the rise' Number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec schools on the rise
Number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec schools on the rise
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers