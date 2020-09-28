Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Ontario reports 700 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Ontario is reporting 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a new record for the most daily infections ever recorded in the province. More than 41,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The last highest case number was on April 24 when 640 cases were reported, however, only 12,295 tests were completed on that day.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 344 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 56 in York Region, 15 in Halton Region and seven in Durham Region.

The province has also surpassed 50,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The total now stands at 50,531 cases.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 272 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 137 among students and 52 among staff (83 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 36 more cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 224 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools with active cases are in Toronto, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Orangeville, Aurora, Milton, Tottenham, Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, St. Catharines, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Smith Falls, Amherstburg, New Tecumseth, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Woolwich, Whitewater Region, Peterborough, Scugog, Clarence-Rockland, Russell, North Grenville, Ottawa, Kingsville, Thunder Bay, Red Lake and Pembroke.

One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 115 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of six more since the previous day.

Toronto school temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

The Toronto District School Board says an elementary school in Scarborough is temporarily closed for one week after a coronavirus outbreak involving four people.

In a memo released Sunday, Mason Road JPS will be closed from Monday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Oct. 2.

The TDSB said three teachers and one student have so far tested positive for the virus.