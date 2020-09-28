Man causes $40K in damage to hotel with a concrete saw: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It was a wild night for Guelph police after they found a man tearing up a hotel room with a concrete saw on Sunday.

Officers were called to the unnamed hotel near Gordon Street and Stone Road at around 9 p.m.

Police said that a man used a concrete saw to break open the door to a second-floor room and that he then destroyed drywall and insulation.

Police said they evacuated the hotel and the suspect barricaded himself inside the room.

While they were negotiating with the man, police say he used the electric saw to cut a hole in the hotel room floor so he could crawl into a first-floor room. An electrical conduit was damaged while making the hole, police added.

According to police, the man then destroyed that room — he damaged the drywall, ripped out insulation, ripped up the carpet, and ruptured a water main causing the room to flood.

After some more negotiating, the man was taken into custody at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the man admitted to taking crystal meth, marijuana, and drinking alcohol, and he was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.

During a search of the second-floor room, police said they found 51 grams of crystal meth, $3,021 in Canadian currency and a digital scale.

The 30-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with two counts of mischief over $5,000 and trafficking.

The damage to both rooms is estimated to be about $40,000.

Police said the man remains in hospital and will be held for a bail hearing once he is medically cleared.