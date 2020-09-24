Menu

Crime

Guelph police announce arrest in hate-related assaults

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 10:16 am
Guelph police say a man has been charged following hate-related assaults.
Guelph police say a man has been arrested following what they are calling hate-related assaults that targeted two Muslim men.

The confrontation happened on Wednesday night outside a home near College Avenue and Scottsdale Drive.

Police said the two men were talking when another man approached.

“He proceeded to wrap his arms around one of the victim’s neck and pulled his right arm across the victim’s throat, simulating slitting his throat,” police said.

“He then approached the other victim, began pushing him and accosting both victims for being Muslim.”

Police said the suspect then bear-hugged one man, but the victim pushed him away and tried to run to his vehicle, but the suspect followed him to it and continued accosting the man for being Muslim.

Guelph police were called and the suspect ran away. He was tracked down a few minutes later and arrested by officers.

Police say a 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault and has a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The man was not identified by Guelph police.

