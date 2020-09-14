Menu

Crime

Someone broke into a Guelph home, pooped in dishwasher and left: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph police are looking for a suspect after someone broke into a home and pooped in the dishwasher.
Guelph police are looking for a suspect after someone broke into a home and pooped in the dishwasher. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a messy situation that has left officers scratching their heads.

According to police, someone broke into a house on Sunday but didn’t steal anything — instead, the culprit pooped on the open dishwasher door and left.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

It happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. at a home in the area of Starwood Drive and Eastview Road.

Trending Stories

Read more: University of Guelph arena closed until October following explosion

Police said the suspect got into the house through an unlocked back door while the residents were asleep.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359.

Guelph police say this situation serves as a reminder to residents to properly secure their home by locking all doors and windows.

