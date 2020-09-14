Someone broke into a Guelph home, pooped in dishwasher and left: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating a messy situation that has left officers scratching their heads.

According to police, someone broke into a house on Sunday but didn’t steal anything — instead, the culprit pooped on the open dishwasher door and left.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

It happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. at a home in the area of Starwood Drive and Eastview Road.

Police said the suspect got into the house through an unlocked back door while the residents were asleep.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359.

Guelph police say this situation serves as a reminder to residents to properly secure their home by locking all doors and windows.