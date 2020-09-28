Menu

Coronavirus: Latest developments in Ottawa on Sept. 28

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 9:50 am
People line up outside a COVID-19 testing facility in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
People line up outside a COVID-19 testing facility in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa added more than 100 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city to 575 at the start of a new week.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported increases of 45 COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by 58 new cases on Sunday.

There have now been 4,063 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa nursing student fears for vulnerable son’s health ahead of long-term care stint

Another person also died in relation to the virus over the weekend, raising Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic to 281.

Sixteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 to start the week with three of those patients in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 39 coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa schools, daycares, long-term care homes and other institutions.

A new outbreak was declared in an Ottawa elementary school over the weekend.

Two students have tested positive for the virus at Assumption School in Vanier.

Eight schools are now in outbreaks across the city, according to OPH.

New outbreaks were also declared over the weekend at the Carlingwood Retirement Residence and the Starwood long-term care home, which each saw one staff member test positive for the virus.

The outbreak at the West End Villa long-term care facility saw one more person die related to COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the death toll to 12.

The Ottawa Hospital has stepped in to take over operations at the West End Villa and Laurier Manor, two Extendicare long-term care homes that are both facing outbreaks in Ottawa.

OPH will release its next daily update on the novel coronavirus at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

