N.S. vehicle parade attempts to raise awareness over concerns about the Avon River causeway

Residents from the Windsor, N.S., area paraded through the town on Sunday in hopes of raising awareness about the future of the Avon River.

Dozens of tractors, trucks and vehicles took part in the parade, which was organized by the Avon River Freshwater Stakeholders.

At issue is the causeway which separates freshwater and saltwater portions of the river.

Gates separating the two sections have been opening twice a day for 10 minutes to allow fish to pass through.

Demonstrators say a better solution is needed and a number of organizations that are part of the Avon River Freshwater Stakeholders say there are concerns the saltwater is flooding into the freshwater.

“We had saltwater go up the river this year and we had guys watering crops from that that didn’t know the saltwater was there, and it killed their crops, severely damaged a lot of them, we’ve had livestock get sick from drinking the water,” said Victor Oulton, a farmer in the Annapolis Valley.

It’s not just farmers in the region that are worried.

Many recreational activities rely on the water staying as is. Ski Martock is one of the businesses and it relies on a steady supply of freshwater to produce the snow it needs.

“We pump about 60 million gallons of water up the hill and if it’s saltwater or salt in the snow when it runs back it’s going to do damage to our property,” said Jim Boylon, owner of Ski Martock.

Local canoe clubs are also concerned. They say saltwater can be tough on their gear but that’s not their main concern.

“The big problem for us would be tidal water, the general shifting of the water and the constant flow of the Avon River tide wouldn’t allow us to operate here,” said Sheldon Hope of the Pisiquid Canoe Club.

The parade comes as the Province of Nova Scotia works to twin Highway 101 in Windsor.

The work means talking a look at the current aboiteau and how it allows for fish to pass through.

“It’s supposed to open and close for fish passage but it’s not being properly done, so the fish can’t pass and when the fish can’t pass they can’t spawn,” said Debra Toney, a member of the Annapolis Valley First Nation.

Toney is among a group of Mi’kmaq who have set up camp near the causeway to monitor the passage of fish.

They say opening up the gate for 10 minutes twice a day simply isn’t enough and is threatening the fish.

“They can’t spawn when they can’t go up and they’re not going to multiply and we’re going to lose our ecosystem,” said Toney.

As part of the Highway Twinning Project, a provincial environmental assessment did require the facilitation of fish passage.

The Avon River Freshwater Stakeholders says they support that effort but hope there’s a way that allows them to keep their freshwater at the same time.