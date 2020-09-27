Canadian Red Cross assisting 10 after house fire in Plaster Rock, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting 10 people after a house fire in Plaster Rock, N.B., on Saturday.

The fire heavily damaged a single-storey structure that contained eight apartments in the Village of Plaster Rock, located about 35 kilometres southeast of Grand Falls, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says the 10 people who have been displaced are now staying with relatives or friends in the area and will be assisted by the organization’s volunteers on Sunday with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other basics.

There were no injuries reported, the Canadian Red Cross said.

A call to the local fire department was not immediately returned.

