Fire pits, heat lamps flying off the shelves as Manitobans get ready for an outdoor COVID-19 winter

For many people, backyard gathering with friends and family this summer was the safest way to meet amid COVID-19 recommendations.

As Winnipeggers get ready for colder temperatures to hit, outdoor furniture businesses have been overwhelmed with customers asking for anything that will keep the backyard open a little longer.

Jacuzzis, fire pit tables and heat lamps are the hot commodities right now.

“If you can get them, you’re going to sell them,” said the owner of Krevko Lifestyles Inc., Don Carson.

“So we have two or three fire pits left in store for immediate pickup. It’s again a supply chain problem. People just can’t seem to manufacture them quick enough and there’s a demand across the world for these products.”

Some companies in Winnipeg having to ask competitors in other cities for their inventory, just to fill the demand.

Owner of Ray’s Fireplaces in Brandon, Ray Poole, says he’s been asked for his inventory to help satisfy the demand created from stalls in production from manufacturers due to COVID-19.

“They took the month of March off to make masks and stuff, and so now nobody expected this to take off the way it did,” Poole said. “So everybody had to go through and (sell) their inventory.

“Usually they order it right away. We got lots of calls about extra stuff.”

Carson has already pre-ordered inventory for early next year, to hopefully meet the demand once winter is fully here.