B.C. mom finds a very Canadian way to celebrate socially distanced Halloween

One B.C. mom is determined to still enjoy one of her favourite holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanya Reid loves Halloween and wants to make sure everyone can still celebrate with a few new measures in place.

Using a hockey stick, Reid made a few videos for her Facebook page showing how the candy can be passed or shot into a waiting Halloween treat bag.

“I decided to make the videos not only for a laugh but to start people thinking of actual safe solutions for a happy Halloween,” Reid told Global News.

“I think just telling everyone to not go out is not going to work for everyone. So let’s get creative! I think a lacrosse stick would be a great idea as well! Or some type of long tongs.”

4:00 ‘We can have Halloween this year. It’s just going to look different’: Dr. Bonnie Henry ‘We can have Halloween this year. It’s just going to look different’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Reid said if people are mindful of a few things, Halloween can still be fun. She suggests setting up a chair or something two metres from your doorway with a friendly ‘stop here’ sign on a pumpkin.

“Then your trick-or-treaters will be at a safe distance from you and vice versa,” she added.

“Talk to your kids about not going right up behind other trick-or-treaters, give them space, just like we do in grocery stores or banks.”

Reid also suggests incorporating masks into Halloween costumes and said people giving out candy should wear masks as well.

“Halloween is an important sense of community” she added. “It is going to be a long fall and winter and I think our community needs the good fresh air connection of Halloween. If we all take some measures of safety I don’t see why it can’t work.

It seems B.C.’s top doctor might agree.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she will be providing more guidance on Halloween festivities closer to Oct. 31.

“We should be looking at doing it outdoors, in small groups, and I would encourage groups to get together and have little areas where they can have things pre-packaged,” Henry said.

“I think we can rescue Halloween this year.”