Burlington, Ont., man facing drug, weapons charges: police

Halton Regional Police have seized cannabis, cannabis edibles, ammunition and cash in a drug bust in Burlington, Ont.

Police say a week-long Cannabis Act investigation culminated Thursday with the arrest of a Burlington man.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized 81 grams of cannabis, 71 500-milligram bags of edible gummies, an oxycodone tablet, three digital scales and two cellphones.

Two high-capacity extended handgun magazines were also confiscated, along with more than $25,000 in Canadian and American money.

Rakeem Amoah, 18, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of property obtained by crime and selling cannabis.

