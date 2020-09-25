$2.1M in unlicensed pot plants seized during raid in Norfolk: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A large group of people have been charged after a police raid on a non-licensed cannabis grow-op in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the bust took place on Thursday at a Windham Road 12 address.

An estimated $2.1 million in pot plants were seized and 27 people were taken into custody without incident and charged with unlawfully cultivating cannabis, say police.

“I want to reiterate that the OPP’s role is to enforce and investigate criminal cannabis incidents and focus on the apprehension of those who produce, sell, distribute, import/export and use cannabis outside of the parameters of both the provincial and federal legislation,” OPP Insp. Joseph Varga said in a statement on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected in the coming days, according to Varga.

Anyone with information on the seizure can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.