Coronavirus: Quebec announces financial aid for municipalities and public transit

The provincial government announced that both the federal and provincial governments will provide municipalities and public transit organizations $2.3 billion to offset COVID-19-related revenue losses and expenses.

The announcement was made Friday morning by Finance Minister Eric Girard, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest and Transport Minister François Bonnardel.

Public transit agencies will benefit from $1.2 billion in financial assistance. An added $800 million was announced on Friday, with $400 million previously announced in June.

“We have enhanced the assistance to support public transit organizations to maintain the level of service that the public expects,” said François Bonnardel, Quebec transport minister.

The global pandemic has hit Montreal’s mass transit system hard.

Last week, Simon Charbonneau, a spokesperson for the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), told Global News the projected revenue shortfall is $870 million between now and 2022.

Charbonneau said ridership on buses has dropped 50 per cent. It’s down 70 per cent on the metros and there’s a 90 per cent decline on commuter trains.

Officials don’t expect ridership to increase to pre-pandemic numbers until 2022.

Quebec municipalities will also receive financial assistance to help with the financial effects of the pandemic.

Municipalities will benefit from $800 million, which the province hopes will help play a role in economic recovery.

“The significant financial assistance announced [Friday] will afford the municipalities greater flexibility and predictability to avoid a heavier tax burden for individuals and businesses or reduced services,” said Quebec minister of finance Eric Girard.

Officials also announced that $300 million has been set aside for possible needs arising from a second wave of COVID-19.

