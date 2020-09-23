Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 23 2020 9:06am
04:58

Are Montreal’s hospitals ready for a second wave?

What’s the situation like in Montreal’s ICUs as officials declare Quebec’s second wave of COVID-19 underway? Global News medical expert Dr. Mitch Shulman weighs in.

