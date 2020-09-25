Construction on Edmonton LRT will lead to service disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is working on a couple of construction projects that will lead to service delays along the LRT through October and November.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, the city will be doing work to upgrade the tracks north of the Southgate LRT Station. The city said the work will reduce noise for nearby residents, and reduce maintenance costs.

The work will mean no trains will run between the Century Park and South Campus stations from Oct. 10 – 12, the city said in a media release Friday. Buses will replace trains for the three-day period.

Also during this time, the city said Capital Line trains will run every 15 minutes between the South Campus and Clareview stations. Metro Line trains will run every 15 minutes between the South Campus and NAIT stations.

Revitalization work also continues at the Stadium LRT Station. The city expects to finish demolition and track replacement work on the southbound track by the first week of October. Once that’s done, work will begin to waterproof the east roof of the concourse and install two pedestrian crossings.

While the work is being done, Capital and Metro line trains will run every 15 minutes, with Metro Line trains running between Century Park and NAIT, from early October until late November.

“These renewal projects will keep the LRT running smoothly, but will require service changes,” the city said in a media release.

“During COVID-19, the city continues to maintain and improve Edmonton through infrastructure renewal. We closely follow the most recent guidelines and recommendations set by the government of Alberta and Alberta Health, and are taking extra steps to ensure workplaces are safe, sanitary and provide proper physical distancing.”

For more information on the service disruptions, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.