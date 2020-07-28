Water leaks, cracked concrete lead to construction delay at Edmonton’s Stadium LRT Station

Send this page to someone via email

Upgrades to Edmonton’s Stadium LRT Station will take longer than originally planned after construction crews encountered some “unanticipated site conditions.”

Demolition work began at the LRT station on June 28. Work is underway to improve aging infrastructure at the nearly 40-year-old station, including removing the underground concourse, removing skylights and building heated shelters.

However, after the overhead canopy was removed, city officials said water was found to be leaking along the Stadium Station lower concourse walls and roof. Cracks in the concrete were also found, the City of Edmonton said in a news release Tuesday morning.

“Due to unanticipated site conditions, additional work is now required, and the timeline for this work will be extended,” the media release said.

The waterproof membrane will need to be replaced and concrete on the concourse roof will need to be repaired before work to replace the track and install new pedestrian crossings can begin.

The work will lead to the following changes to transit service:

until late August, trains between Churchill and Clareview, and Churchill and NAIT will continue to run every 20 minutes. Between Churchill and Century Park, trains will run every 10 minutes

from early September to late October, trains between Churchill and Clareview, and Churchill and NAIT will run every 15 minutes. Between Churchill and Century Park, trains will run every 7.5 minutes

Metro Line trains will continue to run between Century Park and NAIT all day for the project duration

1:28 Upgrades provide access to Edmontonians around Stadium LRT Station Upgrades provide access to Edmontonians around Stadium LRT Station

It’s not known how long the additional work will push back the construction timeline. Global News has reached out to the City of Edmonton for more information.

The work at the station was originally scheduled to be finished in January 2022.