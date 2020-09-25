Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Grey Bruce OPP investigate thefts at roadside stands in Meaford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:17 pm
Grey Bruce OPP say they're looking to identify one person of interest.
Grey Bruce OPP say they're looking to identify one person of interest. Police handout

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re investigating several thefts at roadside stands in the Meaford, Ont., area.

Last Sunday morning, officers say they were notified of an attempted theft from a vegetable stand on Grey Road 12.

Read more: Two more charged in connection to Meaford, Ont., homicide

According to police, the same stand had its money box stolen in July.

Trending Stories

Officers say similar occurrences were reported to police from other stands over the summer. According to OPP, the thefts are happening at night.

Read more: Man arrested after attacking group at Meaford, Ont., cottage following July 4 fireworks, OPP say

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re looking to identify one person of interest.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
grey bruce OPPMeafordMeaford newsGrey Road 12Meaford Grey Road 12Meaford roadside standsMeaford roadside stands thefts
Flyers
More weekly flyers