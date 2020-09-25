Grey Bruce OPP investigate thefts at roadside stands in Meaford, Ont.

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re investigating several thefts at roadside stands in the Meaford, Ont., area.
Last Sunday morning, officers say they were notified of an attempted theft from a vegetable stand on Grey Road 12.
According to police, the same stand had its money box stolen in July.
Officers say similar occurrences were reported to police from other stands over the summer. According to OPP, the thefts are happening at night.
Grey Bruce OPP say they’re looking to identify one person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
