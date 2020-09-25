Menu

Canada

KFL&A Public Health says it will have ‘no problem’ fining people refusing to self-isolate

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:27 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reminding people they must self-isolate under a local public health order, or face fines.
Kraig Krause / Global News

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health unit is reminding residents they could be facing charges and hefty fines if they do not self-isolate as required under a local public health order.

“We will have no problem restricting and charging individuals who do not adhere to this order,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region. “Especially if these individuals have already been advised, contacted, and we have information that they are leaving their home.”

Read more: Those told to self-isolate will face $5K fine if they do not, KFL&A Public Health says

Over the last several weeks, COVID-19 cases in Ontario have continued to rise, with Friday’s case count jumping by 409. Cases have risen much more slowly locally, with only seven active cases in the Kingston region as of Friday morning. Nevertheless, with the possibility of seeing more cases propagate locally, Moore wanted to remind residents of their obligation to self-isolate when directed to by public health.

Story continues below advertisement

The order to self-isolate has been in effect in the Kingston region since June 30 and carries with it fines of up to $5,000 per day for noncompliance. Public health says police can be called in to assist with those who continue to refuse to comply.

The order applies to all those living in the KFL&A region who have COVID-19, have signs or symptoms of the disease, are symptomatic and awaiting test results, believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus.

Increased demand in COVID-19 testing forces Kingston’s COVID-19 assessment centre to relocate
Increased demand in COVID-19 testing forces Kingston's COVID-19 assessment centre to relocate

“Self-isolation means not leaving home at all or having any visitors except as permitted by KFL&A Public Health (e.g., where a health care worker is visiting the home or for essential medical treatment). People in self-isolation should arrange to have groceries and other necessities delivered to them,” public health said in a news release sent out Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Self-isolation should take place over a 14-day period from the onset of symptoms or from a COVID-19 test diagnosis, whatever comes first, according to public health.

The order will remain in effect until Moore believes it is no longer necessary.

