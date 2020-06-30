Menu

Canada

Those told to self-isolate will face $5K fine if they do not: KFL&A Public Health

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 6:54 pm
Public health has issued an order that will allow it to fine any person who has not been self-isolating after being ordered to do so.
KFL&A Public Health has issued a second novel coronavirus-related public health order, allowing public health officials to fine any person in the region who has not been isolating after being ordered to.

The order stems from anonymous tips about two people seen out socializing in public after being ordered by public health officials to self-isolate.

Read more: Kingston-area public health officials order mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public settings

Over 700 people have been ordered to self-isolate in the Kingston region following a COVID-19 outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon, which has been the link to 30 cases of the novel coronavirus over the last week.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said public health investigated the anonymous tips and found them to be credible.

Going forward, public health will be able to fine an individual $5,000 if they are not in compliance with a self-isolation order.

This is the second public health order issued from Kieran Moore. The first came last week, ordering mandatory face coverings and masking in all public places in the Kingston region.

