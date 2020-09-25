OPP officer charged with firearms offences following allegations of misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP officer was charged with several firearm offences on Thursday following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

OPP Sgt. Roberto Manca has been charged with four counts of recklessness while discharging a firearm and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

Read more: More charges laid against wife of OPP officer accused of sexual assault

OPP say the incidents were isolated to on-duty police training exercises at firearm ranges and didn’t involve the public.

Manca, who’s been working for the OPP for 23 years and is currently on the police service’s central region emergency response team, has been suspended with pay.

Read more: OPP officer charged with historic sexual assault involving minor

Story continues below advertisement

Manca was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Nov. 18.