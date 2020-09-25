18-year-old charged with impaired driving after pickup crash on Prince Edward County ATV trail: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a Prince Edward County man with impaired driving after a collision on a local ATV trail.

OPP were called to the millennium trail west of Bloomfield around 4 a.m. Friday morning after a pickup truck crashed on the trail.

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle and brought him back to the station to be tested for impairment.

Jacob Boone, 18, of Prince Edward County was later charged with impaired driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

