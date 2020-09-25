Menu

Crime

18-year-old charged with impaired driving after pickup crash on Prince Edward County ATV trail: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:44 am
OPP charged an 18-year-old with impaired driving after a pickup truck collided on an ATV trail Friday morning.
OPP have charged a Prince Edward County man with impaired driving after a collision on a local ATV trail.

OPP were called to the millennium trail west of Bloomfield around 4 a.m. Friday morning after a pickup truck crashed on the trail.

Read more: OPP issue warning after fishing lines found strung across ATV trail in Prince Edward County

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle and brought him back to the station to be tested for impairment.

Jacob Boone, 18, of Prince Edward County was later charged with impaired driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

