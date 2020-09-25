Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot guiding officers to lost 6-year-old in woods

Send this page to someone via email

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique released captivating video footage on Twitter from the recent rescue of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing in Sauble Beach, Ont.

On Sept. 22 at around 6:30 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP were called to a home on Mapleport Crescent for a report of the missing boy.

Police say that officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Just after midnight on Sept. 23, the helicopter located the boy in some woods about a kilometre away from his home.

In the video, the helicopter pilot is seen guiding officers on the ground to the boy with a laser in the woods at around midnight.

The chopper remains at the scene as officers escort the boy to safety.

“We’re bringing him out. He appears to be in good condition but I want to get him checked,” an officer is heard saying.

“Thank you, helicopter.”

“Yeah, 10-4,” the pilot responds. “That’s awesome boys.”

6-year old went missing on Sept 22. #OPPAviation spotted him in a wooded area and directed #OPP Emergency Response Team to his location who found him in good health. Great work by #OPPCanine, #SouthBrucePeninsula and #SaugeenFirstNation Fire pic.twitter.com/1zv3YevZzu — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) September 24, 2020