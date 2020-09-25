Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot guiding officers to lost 6-year-old in woods

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:11 am
Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot helping find 6-year-old lost in woods
Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot guiding officers to lost 6-year-old in woods

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique released captivating video footage on Twitter from the recent rescue of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing in Sauble Beach, Ont.

On Sept. 22 at around 6:30 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP were called to a home on Mapleport Crescent for a report of the missing boy.

Read more: Wellington County sees 4 men charged with sexual assault in less than a week: OPP

Police say that officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Just after midnight on Sept. 23, the helicopter located the boy in some woods about a kilometre away from his home.

In the video, the helicopter pilot is seen guiding officers on the ground to the boy with a laser in the woods at around midnight.

Read more: Goderich man charged with assault after road rage incident :OPP

The chopper remains at the scene as officers escort the boy to safety.

“We’re bringing him out. He appears to be in good condition but I want to get him checked,” an officer is heard saying.

“Thank you, helicopter.”

“Yeah, 10-4,” the pilot responds. “That’s awesome boys.”

OPPBarrie newsKitchener newsgrey bruce OPPGuelph NewsLondon newsSauble BeachThomas CarriqueOPP rescueOPP helicopter rescueOPP rescue Sauble BeachOPP rescue videoSauble Beach OPP rescue
