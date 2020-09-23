Wellington County sees 4 men charged with sexual assault in less than a week: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have laid charges in four separate sexual assault investigations in Wellington County in just a few days.

A spokesperson for the detachment said on Wednesday none of the cases are connected, but appear to be a coincidence.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of an 18-year-old in Wellington North Township on Saturday.

Adewale “Daniel” Olatunji was charged with sexual assault and was given a court date in Guelph.

Police have also arrested a 20-year-old man following a reported sexual assault in the Town of Minto on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Wayne Corbet has been charged with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference.

In another investigation, the charges date back to March 2016. Police arrested 38-year-old George McPolin of Guelph and charged him sexual assault.

Police said McPolin also faces two additional counts of sexual assault involving a separate victim that was reported to police earlier this year.

Read more: Guelph police will continue to deploy downtown resource officers after pilot project ends

On Wednesday, OPP announced the arrest of a 59-year-old man in connection to an incident in July involving a teenager.

David Rattcliffe has been charged with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference.

OPP are reminding victims of sexual assault that they are not alone and there are supports available to them.

Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis offers several supports and more information can be found on its website.

0:41 Porn star Ron Jeremy facing 20 additional sexual assault charges Porn star Ron Jeremy facing 20 additional sexual assault charges