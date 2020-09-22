Menu

Crime

Goderich man charged with assault after road rage incident :OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 1:27 pm
Police say the pedestrian was knocked to the ground and run over by the truck.
Police say the pedestrian was knocked to the ground and run over by the truck. Don Mitchell / Global News

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Goderich resident is facing charges for assault after a road rage incident in the lakeside community on the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 2:50 p.m. OPP officers were called to Bayfield Road to investigate a possible road rage incident.

Upon speaking with the victim police say they learned the accused had an issue with the victim’s driving and began honking at him because he was slow to respond to a green light.

Officers say when both drivers parked their vehicles in a parking lot off of Bayfield Road the accused proceeded to approach the victim holding a snow brush in a threatening manner and also threatened the victim before he took off.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP were able to locate the accused shortly thereafter and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 57-year-old Goderich man has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 23 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.

