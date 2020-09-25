Nova Scotia to extend access to virtual care options for doctors and patients

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Friday that it’s extending access to virtual care options, like telephone and videoconferencing, which are available for doctors to connect with patients.

The province implemented a non-face-to-face billing code since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and that will now be available until Dec. 31, 2020.

READ MORE: The New Reality: Virtual health care likely to remain permanent fixture in Maritimes

According to Doctors Nova Scotia, virtual care has the potential to increase access to health care for all Nova Scotians.

As of Sept. 2, the province said that more than 919,250 services were provided virtually by physicians in Nova Scotia.

4:27 Importance of virtual care during a pandemic Importance of virtual care during a pandemic

“We know Nova Scotians and doctors have appreciated keeping their appointments through virtual visits,” said Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further extending this short-term measure makes good sense as we continue to deal with COVID-19,” he added.