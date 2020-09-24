Edmonton Paralympian reunited with pair of customized bikes that were stolen

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday that a local Paralympic athlete has been reunited with two of her customized bikes after they were stolen thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan.

“A Good Samaritan recognized the two bikes from previous media coverage and contacted police with details regarding their whereabouts in southwest Edmonton,” police said in a news release.

“Southwest Division Const. Cody Kendrick returned the two bikes to a very happy owner earlier today.” Tweet This

The bikes went missing late last month from the home of Amanda Rummery, who uses them for training and competition.

Rummery is a Canadian record holder in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre Paralympic track events. She hopes to represent Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

According to police, officers responded to a break and enter at a south Edmonton home late last month. They said someone broke into a detached garage and stole the two customized bikes.

