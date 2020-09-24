Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton Paralympian reunited with pair of customized bikes that were stolen

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Southwest Division Const. Cody Kendrick returned two stolen bikes to Paralympic athlete Amanda Rummery on Thursday.
Southwest Division Const. Cody Kendrick returned two stolen bikes to Paralympic athlete Amanda Rummery on Thursday. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday that a local Paralympic athlete has been reunited with two of her customized bikes after they were stolen thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan.

“A Good Samaritan recognized the two bikes from previous media coverage and contacted police with details regarding their whereabouts in southwest Edmonton,” police said in a news release.

“Southwest Division Const. Cody Kendrick returned the two bikes to a very happy owner earlier today.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: 2 modified bikes stolen from Edmonton Paralympian in garage break-in 

The bikes went missing late last month from the home of Amanda Rummery, who uses them for training and competition.

Rummery is a Canadian record holder in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre Paralympic track events. She hopes to represent Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bike thefts on the rise in south Edmonton 

According to police, officers responded to a break and enter at a south Edmonton home late last month. They said someone broke into a detached garage and stole the two customized bikes.

Watch below: (From June 19, 2020) Edmonton police say over the last few months they’ve seen an increase in the number of bikes being stolen, even from places where people think they would be safe. Sarah Ryan reports.

Bike thefts on the rise in south Edmonton
Bike thefts on the rise in south Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSTheftEdmonton crimeBike TheftBicycle TheftAmanda RummeryAmanda Rummery bikesBicycle theft EdmontonBike theft Edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers