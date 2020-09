Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Blue Jays secured a post-season berth by defeating the New York Yankees 4-1 at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field.

Regular-season play continues through Sunday and the playoffs will begin Tuesday.

First-round matchups have yet to be determined.

More coming.

Story continues below advertisement