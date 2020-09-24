RHSAA allowing extra-curricular athletics only within individual schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina High Schools Athletic Association (RHSAA) has given the green light for student-athletes to begin a return to fall sports within their own schools.

The decision was made after considering options, “especially in light of ministry and health authority COVID guidelines and student and staff safety,” read a press release on Thursday.

Regina school divisions have decided there will be no intercollegiate/inter-school competition in cross country, football, soccer or volleyball during the 2020 fall season.

The sports can only take place within each participating school to maintain safe cohorting and will not involve any mixing of students or adults from other schools.

RHSAA said any participation in school-based extra-curricular athletics will not proceed without the agreement of each school’s administration, athletic directors, teachers, coaches and student-athletes.

It added this participation will follow all safety guidelines communicated by the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), as well as the local public health authority.

Regina high schools that choose to operate in-school only practices, inter-squad competitions and drills have been provided the following proposed start-up and completion dates by the RHSAA:

cross country running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 17

football from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14

soccer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

volleyball from Oct. 13 to Nov. 28

The association said decisions regarding winter sports will be made at a later date.

RHSAA represents Regina Catholic Schools, Regina Public Schools, Luther College, Huda School, Laval Ecole, Regina Christian School and Harvest City Christian Academy.

Students in the province went back to class for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8.

