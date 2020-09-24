Menu

Traffic

Elderly man rushed to hospital after hit and run in northeast Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
2 pedestrians struck in northeast hit and run: Calgary police
WATCH: Police say two pedestrians were struck in a hit and run in northeast Calgary, leaving one in hospital in serious condition. Blake Lough reports.

An elderly man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after a hit and run in the city’s northeast.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Falsbridge and Falconridge drives NE at about 1:30 p.m.

Two pedestrians were involved in a hit and run, police said. The vehicle believed to be involved was recovered a short while later.

According to EMS, a man in his 70s was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A second patient, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Calgary police.

