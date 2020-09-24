Elderly man rushed to hospital after hit and run in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after a hit and run in the city’s northeast.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Falsbridge and Falconridge drives NE at about 1:30 p.m.

Two pedestrians were involved in a hit and run, police said. The vehicle believed to be involved was recovered a short while later.

According to EMS, a man in his 70s was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A second patient, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Calgary police.

