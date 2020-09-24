B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

The update comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada was “on the brink” of a coronavirus surge and that many parts of the country were entering a second wave.

Active cases in British Columbia stood at 1,376 on Wednesday, nearly double the highest number during the province’s first wave of COVID-19 in the spring.

About 81 per cent of B.C.’s total 8,395 are considered recovered.

