Canada-wide warrant issued for 20-year-old man in connection to Calgary double homicide

Calgary police are searching for a third suspect in relation to a double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone last month.

On Aug. 28 after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the northwest neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men in a vehicle who were later identified as Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27.

According to police, a third man in his 20s was also injured from gunshots and was taken to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.

On Aug. 31, Dennis Wong, 20, of Calgary was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of attempted murder.

On Sept. 7, officials said a second suspect, 23-year-old Gerald David Benn, had been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a third suspect has been identified and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jordan Jay Ward, 20, is facing two charges of manslaughter in relation to the double homicide.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Kaylen Small, Global News

