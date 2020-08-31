Menu

Crime

20-year-old man charged in connection to fatal triple shooting in northwest Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 2:07 pm
Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened in northwest Calgary on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened in northwest Calgary on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Global News

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left two people dead and sent another to hospital on Friday evening.

At around 8:40 p.m., police were called to the northwest community of Sandstone Valley. When officers arrived, two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were found dead. Another male youth was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

Autopsies for the two victims are scheduled to be completed Monday.

One day after the shooting, police released photos of the suspect vehicle and the three occupants believed to be involved in the incident.

On Monday, police said one of the suspects had been located along with the suspect vehicle.

Dennis Wong is facing several charges, including two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder.

Trending Stories

Wong is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

In a news release Monday, police said officials are still looking for the other two suspects and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Calgary police are looking to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in northwest Calgary on Aug. 28.
Calgary police are looking to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in northwest Calgary on Aug. 28. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

