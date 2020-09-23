Man on mobility scooter assaulted, suspect in custody, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man of no fixed address is in custody, say Vernon RCMP, after allegedly assaulting a person on a mobility scooter.

According to police, the arrest happened Tuesday morning following an altercation along the 3000 block of 30th Avenue.

RCMP say the man on the mobility scooter was trying to maneuver around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk.

As he tried passing the bike, the suspect got into a verbal altercation, yelling that the scooter shouldn’t be on the sidewalk.

Police say the suspect blocked the path of the scooter, then grabbed the man and knocked him to the ground before allegedly assaulting him.

They added that a member of the public intervened, allowing the man on the scooter to leave the area.

“The disturbance drew the attention of the public who immediately contacted police,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “Our front-line officers attended to the scene, but were unable to locate the individual on the mobility scooter.”

However, Finn said once the man returned home, he contacted police.

Vernon RCMP say the entire incident was captured on video surveillance, “which greatly assisted investigators with identifying the suspect who was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.”

Police say the man on the mobility scooter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is resting at home, while the suspect remains in custody pending a court appearance.