Kelowna man arrested after alleged assault, knife complaint, say RCMP

A Kelowna man was arrested earlier this week following a weapons complaint involving a knife.
According to Kelowna RCMP, the unnamed 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday around 6 p.m., following a complaint of a man acting aggressively in a parking lot along the 2200 block of Baron Road.
Police say officers flooded the area, with the suspect being arrested without incident.
“Investigation showed that the suspect had approached another man and allegedly assaulted him,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“Fortunately, the knife was not used in the assault, and the victim did not suffer significant injuries as a result of the incident.”
Police say the 29-year-old was released on strict conditions and that the matter has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone who witnessed the incident can contact them at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
