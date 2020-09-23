Mother charged in connection with death of 11-month-old in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A mother has been charged in connection with the death of her 11-month-old son, who passed away in Wasaga Beach, Ont., in April.

At the time of the baby’s death, Huronia West OPP said emergency crews were called to a home in Wasaga Beach on April 17 to find the baby in distress with a medical issue.

Officers said the baby was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the baby’s mother, Jennifer Marie Morales, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide life’s necessities and fentanyl possession.

Morales will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

