Parking issues cropping up at Ottawa’s main COVID-19 testing site

The overwhelming demand for coronavirus testing that’s drawing long lineups at Ottawa’s primary COVID-19 assessment centre is also creating parking and traffic confusion, the local head of bylaw and regulatory services says.

Bylaw director Roger Chapman said Wednesday in a memo to city council that officers patrolling the Brewer Assessment Centre have noticed a “slate of issues” in recent days.

Problems include individuals parking their vehicles outside of marked spots, blocking off nearby intersections and even moving barricades so they can park, thereby boxing in other cars and preventing people from leaving.

Improperly parked cars have also blocked off entrances to the site and prevented emergency vehicles from accessing the area.

In response, Chapman said the city has installed new signage on the site and local roads to direct visitors to nearby free parking options such as across the road at Carleton University or at the adjacent ball diamonds.

Bylaw officers are working with staff at the testing centre to give individuals the chance to move their cars before they get ticketed. Officers are also using a warning system as a “courtesy reminder” when possible.

Since Saturday, five cars have been ticketed in instances when bylaw officers couldn’t find the vehicle’s owner.

More testing options coming to Ottawa

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that coronavirus testing for asymptomatic residents will be expanded to 60 pharmacies across the province starting on Friday.

This includes the following 13 locations in Ottawa:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1180 Walkley Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 647 Earl Armstrong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 455 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 541 Montreal Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3940 Innes Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2954 St. Joseph Blvd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-2148 Carling Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1309 Carling Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1102 Klondike Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Blvd.

Cedarview Pharmacy, 12-4100 Strandherd Dr.

Rexall, 1615 Orleans Blvd.

Medicine Shoppe, 19-5303 Canotek Rd.

The government says more pharmacy locations will make testing available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, both care clinics on Heron Road and Moodie Drive were at again at capacity before noon on Wednesday and testing appointments for the Coventry Road drive-thru site are booked up for the next two days.

Mayor Jim Watson announced during city council Wednesday morning that the federal government might be working on opening up a testing centre in Ottawa to help unload pressure in the National Capital Region, with one of the potential sites in the south end of the city.

He said the prospect of a federal testing site came up during a recent conversation with Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Global News had reached out to Health Canada for comment but has not received a response.

The east-end testing site at the Ray Friel Community Centre is targeted for a mid-October launch, Watson said Wednesday.

Before it can open to the public, the centre requires fix-ups such as installing a new door in order to continue running other programming on the site with minimal disruption.

10:38 Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic