Ontario reports 335 new coronavirus cases, 69% under the age of 40

Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 48,087.

Wednesday’s case count is a large decrease from Tuesday which saw 478 new cases. Ontario cases have been, overall, on the upward trend over the last couple weeks.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 102 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region, 65 in Ottawa, and 30 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 35,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The province has said it is looking at increasing testing capacity to 50,000 tests a day.

A total of 3,649,980 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There are currently 48,079 people awaiting test results.

Elliott also said 69 per cent of Wednesday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 335 cases of #COVID19 as more than 35,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 102 new cases in Toronto with 79 in Peel and 65 in Ottawa. 69% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 23, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

22,706 people are male — an increase of 177 cases.

25,024 people are female — an increase of 159 cases.

3,725 people are 19 and under — an increase of 76 cases.

16,144 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 156 cases.

13,900 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 74 cases.

8,097 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 24 cases.

6,210 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,835 as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 41,600 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 258 from the previous day.

Ontario has 88 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by six from the previous day), with 24 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 9 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 180 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 77 among students and 38 among staff (65 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 42 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 153 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Milton, Waterloo, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, Balmertown, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Amherstburg, Cambridge, Thornhill, Maple, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Embrun, Orleans, Nepean, Rockland, Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingsville, Elmira, and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 108 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 more since the previous day.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,860 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. There are 31 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 58 active cases among long-term care residents and 83 active cases among staff.