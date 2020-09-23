Menu

Comments

Canada

Coronavirus: Most MPs to participate in House of Commons via video this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2020 2:40 pm
The Peace tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday September 21, 2020.
The Peace tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday September 21, 2020. Adrian Wyld/CP

OTTAWA — The House of Commons will sit this fall with most MPs participating by video link so they can stay physically apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez introduced a motion to set the rules for “hybrid” sittings as the Commons sat for the first time in months this afternoon.

Those include having MPs vote via video conference until a secure remote voting application for smartphones is ready.

The Conservatives have argued for in-person sittings only, with limited numbers of MPs in the chamber.

But the MPs present, including Tories, approved the plan unanimously.

The arrangement is to stay in place until Dec. 11, though MPs could vote to extend it then.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
