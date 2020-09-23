Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

34 people in Durham Region given incorrect positive COVID-19 tests

By Jessica Patton Global News
Coronavirus: Ford says “fall preparedness” plan to be released over several days
WATCH ABOVE: While releasing the “first pillar” of his government’s fall preparedness plan on Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said officials would be releasing details of the plan over several days. Ford said he wanted to release the plan in stages as to ensure it will “be absorbed” by all Ontarians.

Durham Region Health Department says 34 people were given incorrect positive COVID-19 test results due to an error by SickKids Hospital.

Durham health said they were notified of the error on Monday.

“The Health Department was advised that the results were entered incorrectly as positive when they were in fact negative, impacting the results for 34 individuals,” a statement read.

Read more: Ontario announces $70M flu shot campaign as part 1 of fall COVID-19 plan

The error involved cases being reported at two Durham District School Boards and at a child care centre.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As soon as notification was received, Health Department staff immediately began contacting individuals, parents, schools and child care operators to let them know what had occurred,” the statement continued, adding the error also impacted the updating of numbers to the Data Tracker for Durham.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 335 new coronavirus cases, 69% under the age of 40

The SickKids laboratory told Durham health that the error was a “result of a reporting mechanism whereby the positive result was selected in error,” according to the statement. All of the tests were completed at the Lakeridge Health COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

All those who were impacted have been notified.

As of Wednesday, Ontario reported 335 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 48,087.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesdurham regionfalse positivesDurham region healthDurham Region Health Departmentfalse positive coronavirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers