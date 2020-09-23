Menu

Canada

3 Waterloo Region daycares now under outbreak status

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 11:43 am
The Inspiring Minds Early Learning Centre in Wellesley and FunCare Learning Centre in Elmira join a growing provincial list which also includes the YWCA KW St. Paul Childcare in Kitchener.
Getty Images

There are now three daycares in Waterloo Region that have seen staff or students test positive for the coronavirus, according to the province.

The Inspiring Minds Early Learning Centre in Wellesley and FunCare Learning Centre in Elmira join a growing provincial list which also includes the YWCA KW St. Paul Childcare in Kitchener.

Read more: Kitchener drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic closed for safety concerns

A staff member has tested positive at the daycare in Wellesley while a student tested positive in the other centres.

A single case places daycares or retirement homes under outbreak status, while the traditional number of two is used in other settings.

The new cases bring the total number of outbreaks in the area to 10, according to Waterloo Public Health’s dashboard.

Read more: Cambridge high school student tests positive for novel coronavirus

Three nursing homes are under outbreak status including Lanark Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener, which has now seen three staff members test positive for the virus.

Other outbreaks include two in congregate settings, one at a fitness facility and one in the food and beverage services sector.

Late Tuesday, it was announced that two students at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute had tested positive for the coronavirus, but this does not qualify as an outbreak as Waterloo Public Health has determined there is not an epidemiological link between the cases, within a 14-day period.

There have now been 10 students and one teacher at area schools who have tested positive for COVID-19.

